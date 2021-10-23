The members of the Thompson House Victorian Christmas committee are seeking vendors for the Victorian Christmas and volunteers to help at the sale. The annual event, which was modified last year, is back. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, at 300 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah.
Community members are invited to sell their crafts, gifts, unique items, vintage goods, and products at the sale. Call Beth Herrington, committee chair, for more information at (918) 207-2936. The sale helps fund the maintenance of this 1882 home, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Thompson House Organization is a 501(c) 3 non-profit and is solely responsible for the restoration and the upkeep of the house. Tour donations, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose. Board meetings are open to the public, and are held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, except December, at the house on College Avenue. Individual membership is $15 a year. Business memberships are $25 a year. The mailing address for the Thompson House is P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
