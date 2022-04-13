Veteran Connection: Art of peer support: Veterans empowering veterans

Any veteran can have mental health problems, trouble with addictions, or other related issues. These can have a negative effect on their daily living and personal wellness.
Peer Support specialists in the VA are also veterans who have personally experienced similar life challenges as other veterans who are using VA mental health services. Due to their shared experiences, they can be a great source of support to fellow veterans.
Navy Veteran Marlene Diaz is one of four Peer Support specialists at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. She loves that her job allows her to connect with and support other veterans. Peer Support specialists serve as role models, sharing their personal recovery stories, as well as teaching and modeling skills that help recovery.
“We advocate for veterans by helping remove the stigma of mental illness,” Diaz said. “We work alongside providers to assist veterans with improving their quality of life and recovery.”
In addition, Peer Support specialists help veterans with personal goal setting and problem solving by hosting a variety of therapy groups, including the Art Therapy Group, which Diaz facilitates with fellow specialist Ted Lopez.
“The inspiration for the group came from the veterans themselves,” said Diaz. “They enjoyed when we would bring art supplies to other groups we oversee. In the beginning, the artwork was mainly done to help Military Sexual Trauma (MST) thrivers to heal from their experiences. Some of the female veterans in the that group asked if they could do more, so we created the Art Therapy Group. It started with only ladies from the MST program, but has now grown to four different groups, including a co-ed art group held in Muskogee.”
Diaz says the Art Therapy Group, as well as other peer support groups, empower veterans to heal and grow.
“I have watched many men and women grow through this program,” Diaz said. “Our veterans find comfort, hope and promise. They begin to understand who they are and understand they have the power to help themselves. They learn that they are the masters of their own ship and can plot their own course.”
Beyond helping veterans learn new coping strategies, identify strengths, supports, resources, and skills, Peer Support specialists also help to find social supports and other resources. These resources assist veterans in becoming involved members of their local community.
Diaz is excited about the growth of the Art Therapy Group and wants to encourage veterans who may be interested in joining a Peer Support Group to reach out.
“Currently, we offer groups in Muskogee and Tulsa. We recently added a creative writing portion to the Art Therapy Group, and we are preparing for our very first local creative arts festival. This will also allow for our veterans to submit for the National Creative Arts Festival.”
If you are interested in learning more about the Art Therapy Group, or other Peer Support Services, please ask for a referral from your VA mental health care provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.