Veteran Connection: Be involved! Get the most out of your VA health care

Can you imagine driving your car but never taking the time to put oil in it, getting a tune-up or asking questions of the mechanic? If you did, it is almost certain that it would not perform well for long. Your body is no different. Without the proper maintenance, nutrition, and care, you will not feel your best.
At the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, our providers and health care teams are dedicated to meeting your needs and providing quality service. We encourage you to reach out to them if you ever have questions or concerns.
However, playing an active role in your health care can ensure you get the most out of your visit with your VA providers.
The following tips are provided courtesy of the Veterans Health Library (www.veteranshealthlibrary.gov ), which can be found on the My HealtheVet homepage (www.myhealth.va.gov ).
Take ownership of your health care and try some of the following suggestions to be more involved and get the most out of your next visit:
Before your visit:
• Write down your health questions and concerns.
• Make a list of all the medicines you take, including vitamins and supplements to bring with you to the visit.
• Get additional information from the Veterans Health Library and My HealtheVet.
During your visit
• Bring a family member to help you remember what you and your team discuss.
• Share your health questions, problems, and concerns with your team at the beginning of your visit. That way you won’t forget, and they will know what to address.
• Tell your team about your past illnesses, hospitalizations, medicines, and any problems you may be experiencing.
• Discuss your needs and preferences for treatment with your health care team.
• Work with your team to create a treatment plan that meets your needs and be involved in making decisions about your care.
• Know your medicines and why you take them.
• Ask for written instructions and information to take home with you.
• Ask your team to clarify anything that’s confusing and speak up if you have concerns or think something is wrong.
• Ask when and how you will get test results and additional treatments.
After your visit
• Get additional information from the Veterans Health Library and My HealtheVet.
• Tell your team if you have problems following your care plan, or if there is a change in your conditions or health.
Want to know more?
Learn how to be more involved in your health care and talk with your VA health care team. They can help you with making a healthy living change.
Not enrolled in VA health care? Take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned!
To learn about your eligibility and how to enroll, call 1-888-397-8387 or visit https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/register-for-care/.
