Veteran Connection: Caregivers need support, too

VA is celebrating National Family Caregivers (NFCG) in November with the theme “Caregiving in Crisis.” This month we take the opportunity to recognize and honor the family members, friends and neighbors who care for veterans.
Caregivers partner with the VA and play a critical role in ensuring the needs of our nation’s heroes are met. Their efforts, which may go unnoticed, often allow veterans to stay in the homes and communities they defended, surrounded by their loved ones.
When we think of all we have dealt with this year regarding the coronavirus, it is staggering. Stop and think about how much stress the pandemic has added to the average relationship, where the need for caregiving is not present. Now think about the added stress to the caregiving relationship, which can already bring an increased level of complexity.
As a caregiver there are many concerns such as, “Can I get the supplies I need? Will I be able to get my veteran’s medication? Will the care be there for my veteran if an emergency arises and the hospitals are full?” These are just some of the additional concerns our caregivers have had to deal with.
VA recognizes the significant role a caregiver plays in a veteran’s life and established the Caregiver Support Program in 2011. The program offers training, education and multiple tools to help them succeed.
Recently, the program expanded to provide stipends to additional eras of service and further support to those who serve our country’s veterans.
The following services are available to all caregivers of enrolled veterans:
• Building Better Caregivers
• Self-Care Worksheets
• Office of Rural Health Dementia Video Trainings
• Financial Management Video Training
• Written Materials on:
• Managing Medication
• Speaking with Your Provider
• Caring for Yourself
• Caring for Your Finances
• Emergency Preparedness
• Planning for Disasters
• Group Educational Calls
• Peer Support Mentoring
• Compassionate Connections
• Resources for Enhancing All Caregivers Health
• Home Based and Community Care Services
As we continue to find our way through this pandemic way of life, we need to remember that many of our veterans deal with some semblance of crisis every day.
We celebrated Veterans Day this month and thanked our nation’s heroes who served so honorably. Let us also remember to thank the caregivers for their tireless service to those veterans.
For more information about VA’s Caregiver Support Program:
• Visit www.caregiver.va.gov or https://www.muskogee.va.gov/services/caregiver/index.asp.
• Call the toll-free Caregiver Support Line at 1-855-260-3274.
• Information: (918) 577-3421.
