Telehealth has become a critical tool in continued efforts to provide veterans with quality health care and service during the COVID-19 pandemic as many are realizing a wide variety of health issues can be managed through telehealth. Those options can include congestive heart failure, diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and even weight management.
To maintain the safety of veterans and staff, and to preserve the capacity of the clinical workforce during the current coronavirus outbreak, VA is offering veterans the option to replace in-person appointments with telephone or video visits.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to veterans’ homes increased over 1,000%, as veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect (VVC). In Oklahoma, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) has conducted over 11,124 telehealth appointments since Jan. 1.
VVC allows veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually with their VA care teams on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection. As in-person interactions decreased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, VVC has supported veterans’ abilities to continue care and remain safely at home. Using video-to-home services has been increasing since mid-March with peak usage reaching over 29,000 appointments per day.
EOVAHCS has seen an increase of 2,738% from February to May this year. In addition to the substantial increase in telehealth appointments, the health care system is leading its region with increased VVC visits.
In these uncertain times, ensuring ease of access for veterans remains vital to VA’s mission of delivering high quality health care to our nation’s heroes. VA is also taking strides to bridge the digital divide for veterans who lack the technology or broadband internet connectivity required to participate in VA telehealth services.
At the national level, VA is working with strategic partners, through the VA Secretary’s Center of Strategic Partnerships, to increase access to the technology that Veterans need to connect with their VA health care team virtually.
“As we near the three-year anniversary of the launch of VA Video Connect, even during these challenging times, VA has and continues to maintain access to high-quality health care for veterans,” said Mark E. Morgan, EOVAHCS director. “As the service becomes more popular, VA remains committed to providing a seamless user experience to ensure veterans have access to care where and when they need it.”
If you are interested in receiving care through VVC, speak with your VA care team to decide if it is right for you. Once you make an appointment to meet with your VA provider via video call, you will receive an email notification from VA with instructions. On the date and time of your appointment, open VVC by selecting your appointment link included in the email you received.
Read more about VA Video Connect. For information about VA’s telehealth services, visit connectedcare.va.gov.
