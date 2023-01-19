Veteran Connection: Get ready to MOVE! this year

In our last Veteran Connection, we heard from Cheryl Monroe, dietitian, who described how to set smart goals and keep your resolutions going strong for the entire year.
In recognition of National Healthy Weight Week, this edition focuses on the MOVE! Program, a weight management and health promotion program designed to help veterans meet their nutrition and weight goals.
I spoke with Andrew Wunder, MOVE! Weight Management Program coordinator at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, to learn more about the program and how veterans can get involved.
“MOVE! is a holistic health program with an emphasis on exercise and nutrition education,” Wunder said. “It offers the opportunity for both group and one-on-one counseling to veterans.”
Wunder says the reason he is so passionate about the program is because weight management is something he struggled with as a teenager.
“I understand what it’s like to go through the weight loss process and all the possible barriers that can slow someone down, and I genuinely love providing tools and support to help people through the process,” Wunder said.
In addition to MOVE!, Wunder also hosts Healthy Teaching Kitchen events. At these demonstrations, he shares with veterans the skills needed to cook healthy meals at home.
“With Healthy Teaching Kitchen we hope to break down the stigma that healthy eating is expensive, bland, and tedious, while combatting the concept 'if it tastes good, spit it out,'” he said. “If I can show people easy recipes they can try in person, it verifies that healthy foods can be genuinely delicious!”
Many veterans are surprised at how easy it is to get involved in the MOVE! Program. All enrolled veterans are eligible to participate in the Nutrition and MOVE! Clinics. Even those at a healthy weight can learn tips to eat better and improve their health overall.
“Weight management and healthy eating can single-handedly improve blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, mental health, and chronic pain,” Wunder said. “If you want to do something to improve all aspects of your health and need a safe place to learn, ask questions, and get support, MOVE! is the place!”
If you or a veteran in your life are interested in the MOVE! program, you can also call the Nutrition Clinic directly for an appointment at (918) 577-3126 or contact your Primary Care team.
MOVE! appointments and classes do not require a consult, but you can have a member of your team enter one for you. They will set you up with a VA dietitian to discuss your participation options.
For questions about MOVE! or Healthy Teaching Kitchen, contact Wunder at (918) 252-8009.
