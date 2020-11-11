Veteran Connection: Honoring our veterans

On Veterans Day, we pause to remember and honor the brave men and women who have served our Nation in uniform.
In 1988, Ronald Reagan said, “We remember those who were called upon to give all a person can give, and we remember those who were prepared to make that sacrifice if it were demanded of them in the line of duty.
“Most of all, we remember the devotion and gallantry with which all of them ennobled their nation as they became champions of a noble cause.”
Veterans Day is a remembrance of those champions and what President Reagan described as their deep “devotion and gallantry.”
It’s a day when, together, we pause to reflect on American veterans, our country’s best men and women, who have served and sacrificed while wearing the uniforms of the nation and who have defended our country in peace and in war.
So, who are the American veterans?
They are our grandparents, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, our children and our neighbors.
They are strangers we might pass on the street who were ready to sacrifice their lives so others would not sacrifice theirs.
They were peacemakers and peacekeepers, just ordinary citizens who accomplished extraordinary things for all of us.
Their contributions to our way of life are immeasurable as they guarded the greatest political experiment the world has ever known, our representative democracy.
At the Department of Veterans Affairs, every day is Veterans Day and every day we work to afford our veterans the highest merit they are due.
It is a privilege to deliver programs and services to those who were there when we needed them most and to represent our grateful nation in keeping faith with the promise of President Lincoln who charged us to “care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.”
Over the last three years, VA has been engaged in the most significant transformation since the end of World War II — to improve VA’s service to veterans and their families, to keep faith with Lincoln’s promise.
The MISSION Act is giving millions of veterans access to care in their communities and the Caregiver Program expansion now includes Vietnam veterans, Korean War veterans and World War II veterans injured in the line of duty.
We are bringing the electronic health record online so when Americans take off their uniforms and leave service for veterans’ ranks, their medical records will seamlessly follow them to VA. We have also started a national conversation on suicide prevention and mental health, launching a nationwide effort to end Veteran suicide.
In Eastern Oklahoma, we are expanding access to care through virtual video care, increased hours of operations in Tulsa and Muskogee and increasing residency programs to expand specialty, mental health and primary care services. Next summer we will celebrate the opening of a new state-of-the-art health care center in South Tulsa and new outpatient clinic in Bartlesville.
It is because of our veterans we can continue striving to achieve the highest ideals of our Declaration of Independence.
Today, I, along with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System staff, remember, honor and celebrate all of you, our veterans, our “champions of a noble cause” and we pledge never to forget the sacrifices you have so generously and selflessly made for us and our posterity.
