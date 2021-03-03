Veteran Connection: How to enroll for VA Health Care

The easiest way to find out if you are eligible for VA health care is to call 1-888-397-8387 and press 4. Applications can also be filled out online at www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/ or you can download a 10-10 EZ form from that site and mail it to:
Health Eligibility Center
2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30329
VA produces a personalized “Veterans Health Benefits Handbook” for each veteran enrolled in the VA health care system. The handbook provides a current and accurate description of VA health care benefits and services. Your handbook will be tailored specifically to you with personal identifying information and should be safeguarded as you would any other sensitive personal document.
The “Veterans Health Benefits Handbook” includes:
• Eligibility and health care benefits.
• Contact information for your preferred facility.
• Information regarding copayment responsibilities.
• Instructions on how to schedule appointments.
• Guidelines to communicate treatment needs.
• Patient rights.
• Ways to obtain copies of medical records.
• Other important information.
You will receive your personalized handbook via U.S. mail; therefore, you should have a current address on file with VA. Handbooks are mailed based on Priority Group, beginning with Priority Group 1 and ending with Priority Group 8. Information: www.va.gov/healthbenefits/vhbh. You may also call VA toll-free at 1-877-222-VETS (8387) if you need to update your address or receive more information.
Health Care Benefits Overview
VA publishes the "Health Care Benefits Overview" booklet, which provides general information and frequently asked questions about VA’s medical benefits package available for all enrollees, and other information such as eligibility for enrollment.
The publication is available and can be downloaded at https://www.va.gov/healthbenefits/resources/epublications.asp. We encourage you to refer to it whenever you have questions about your eligibility for specific health care benefits.
More information is available at the following resources:
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Enrollment Office, 1-888-397-8387
VHA Health Benefits Website (www.va.gov/health-care/)
My HealtheVet (www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home)
VA toll-free 1-877-222-VETS (8387) Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
