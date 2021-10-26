Veteran Connection: Importance of healthy relationships

Even though October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) supports prevention, intervention, and recovery year-round.
This is important as numbers recently released from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation indicate that domestic abuse is increasing in Oklahoma. The report shows a 3% increase in the number of domestic abuse cases reported statewide in 2020. When looking at the 25 counties served by EOVAHCS, there was an 8% increase. In the 9,788 reports of domestic abuse from those counties in 2020, there were 27 murders, which is a 35% increase over 2019.
Nationally, about one in three women and one in four men report experiencing intimate partner violence. The veteran population is twice as likely as civilians to experience intimate partner violence.
This year the Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Assistance Program is highlighting the importance of healthy relationships to overall wellbeing and encouraging healing and growth for those impacted by IPV through the theme “Honor Relationship Wellness.”
Supportive and connected relationships are universal protective factors for both physical and mental health. A Harvard study of adult development that followed over 700 men for 75 years has found that having quality, close relationships is a better predictor of health than any other single factor. The study also indicates that those most satisfied in their relationships at age 50 were the healthiest at age 80 and that those with close relationships in their 80s had sharper memories. On the other hand, the study also indicates that those who lacked social connections were less happy, lived shorter lives, and experienced decline in brain function at a higher rate than their peers.
Relationship wellness is the act of developing supportive, close connections to another person that creates a sense of purpose, belonging and togetherness. Developing healthy relationships takes practice and effort over a period or even a lifetime. While there are many characteristics that contribute to a healthy relationship, a 2014 study found that the four most effective qualities of healthy relationships are honesty, trust, respect, and good communication.
The VA is here to support relationship wellness and is a confidential place to discuss questions, concerns or seek help. If you or someone you know is in an unhealthy or potentially dangerous relationship, it is imperative to get help. The Oklahoma State Safeline is 800-522-SAFE (7233), and the National Domestic Abuse Hotline is 800-799-SAFE (7233). For more information about IPV, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/
Kennedy is the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program coordinator.
