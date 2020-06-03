Veteran Connection: June is “Be Safe: Prevent Falls” Month

Falls cause the most fractures and are the leading cause of injury deaths among older adults. About half of all falls happen at home, and there are practical things you can do to reduce your risk of falling there. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s STEADI Program (Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths & Injuries) offers multiple free resources on fall prevention. By going to their website, older adults and their family members can find easy to use self-awareness checklists, home safety checklists and fall prevention strategies to incorporate into everyday activities.
The STEADI program emphasizes four strategies that everyone can do to prevent falls:
• Talk openly with your provider about fall prevention. Tell a provider right away if you fall, worry about falling, or feel unsteady. A doctor or pharmacist should review all the medicines you take, even over-the-counter medicines. With aging, the way medicines work in the body can change, increasing risks of drowsiness and dizziness. Speak with your provider about adding a vitamin D supplement to your daily care. Vitamin D improves bone, muscle and nerve health.
• Exercise to improve balance and strength. Exercises that improve balance and make your legs stronger, such as tai chi, lower your chances of falling. Lack of exercise leads to weakness and increases your chances of falling. A doctor or health care provider can offer the best type of exercise program for an individual, so be sure to ask prior to beginning a new exercise program.
• Have your eyes and feet checked annually. Update your prescription on eyeglasses if needed. A provider should assess your feet and discuss proper footwear for any conditions you may have.
• Make your home safer. Remove items you can trip over, like papers, books, clothes, and shoes, especially from stairs and places where you walk. Remove small throw rugs or use double-sided tape to keep the rugs from slipping. Keep items you use often in cabinets you can reach easily without using a step stool. Have grab bars put in next to and inside the tub, and next to the toilet. Use non-slip mats in the bathtub and on shower floors. Improve the lighting in your home. As you get older, you need brighter lights to see well. Hang light-weight curtains or shades to reduce glare. Have handrails and lights installed on all staircases. Wear well-fitting shoes with good support inside and outside the house.
If you want to learn more about how to prevent falls, talk with your VA health care team. They can also help if you have questions about making a healthy living change. Also, check out the CDC’s STEADI initiative program at the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/steadi/patient.html.
VHA National Center for Health Promotion & Disease Prevention: www.prevention.va.gov. Go to the Healthy Living tab and choose “Be Safe.”
Veterans’ Health Library: https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov, search “Preventing Falls.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Injury Prevention and Control - Prevent Falls in Older Adults: www.cdc.gov/homeandrecreationalsafety/falls/index.html.
