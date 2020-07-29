Veteran Connection: Korean War Veterans – You are not forgotten

On June 25, 1950, the Northern Korean People's Army invaded South Korea in a coordinated attack at several strategic points along the 38th parallel, the line dividing communist North Korea from the non-communist Republic of Korea in the south.
Two days later on June 27, 1950, President Harry S. Truman ordered U.S. air and naval forces to deploy to South Korea to aid the democratic nation and repulse the invasion.
More than two million Americans fought in unfamiliar places, such as Pork Chop Hill, Heartbreak Ridge, Chipyong-ni, Pusan and the Chosin Reservoir, and in unnamed locations known only by grid coordinates or hilltop elevations.
Alongside tens of thousands of coalition troops, our troops bled, died and suffered brutal captivity in the harshest of conditions, including sweltering heat, bone-numbing cold, and deep snow.
Sixty-seven years ago, the guns fell silent along the Korean demilitarized zone after more than three years of brutal fighting. The war officially ended on July 27, 1953 when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed in Panmunjom, a border village inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides North and South Korea.
More than 36,000 Americans gave their lives, more than 103,000 were wounded, and nearly 8,000 went missing in action in the conflict.
Our Nation will never forget those who laid down their lives in the name of our shared values of freedom and democracy. Because of their sacrifice, South Korea is one of the world's most vibrant, dynamic and economically prosperous democracies and one of our strongest allies.
Twice a year, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) recognizes our Former Prisoners of War. Among those was the late Benito Anguino who enlisted in the Army at 17 to escape poverty in California. In June 1950, Anguino was a member of the 24th Infantry Division, the first combat division to deploy to Korea. On July 8, 1950, Anguino and eight soldiers were surrounded and fought to the last bullet before being forced to surrender.
Anguino survived the 120-mile Tiger Death March, which killed almost 100 Americans and three brutal years in captivity at Camp 3 in Changsong, North Korea. Of the 728 POWs in Camp 3, only 182 survived.
“Every day when you’re a prisoner of war, you die every day,” said Anguino, who lived in Wagoner and passed away in August 2017. “You don’t know what they’re going to do to you. You hate to talk about it. I’m just thankful that I got back.”
Today, EOVAHCS serves more than 2,300 Korean War Veterans. On behalf of our health care system, let me express my deepest gratitude for your service and sacrifice.
While many commonly refer to the Korean conflict as the Forgotten War, let me assure you that you are not forgotten. It is an honor to serve you.
Mark E. Morgan is the director of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.