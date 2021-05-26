Veteran Connection: May: The month of twisters and communication

The sound of a hummingbird’s buzzing wings, flip-flops on the ground, rain tapping on the window, birds singing as the sun rises, tornado sirens…welcome to the sounds of spring. As an audiologist, I appreciate and respect the sounds of springtime in Oklahoma. It is my job and my pleasure to bring the joy of these sounds back to the hearing-impaired.
Tornado sirens? Is there joy in tornado sirens? Personally, I am not one of those Okies who stands on the front porch with my camera when sirens begin. You better believe that, while my husband is out with the camera, I am hunkered down in my closet with my bike helmet on, just in case. So yes, while not a calming joy, it is a relieving joy. I am joyful to hear that I need to take shelter and protect my family.
Whether you love to hear the sirens to capture a twister in action, or you love to hear the sirens to take shelter, this is a sound that is taken for granted. Not everyone can hear these beloved, yet dreaded Oklahoma sirens. Instead some only hear, as Simon and Garfunkel sang, “The Sound of Silence.”
Every May, not only do we get ready for tornado season by cleaning out our shelters/closets or having our camera ready to go (whichever Okie you are), audiologists and speech-language pathologists celebrate May as “Better Hearing and Speech Month.” We celebrate the sounds that make the world a wonderful place live, love and communicate. Like the communication of a tornado siren to citizens in its path, communication in everyday life is equally important.
Communication gives our lives purpose. It is the glue that holds relationships together. “Better Hearing and Speech Month” is the perfect opportunity to share communication strategies, not only for the hearing impaired, but to all who communicate.
If you want to have a conversation with someone, get their attention first. State what you want to talk about. Giving the conversation a subject will help with word recall when there are issues with clarity.
Maintain a good distance. Over the past year, we have repeatedly been told to stay six feet apart. While safe in social distancing, this is not an optimal arrangement in good communication strategies. The closer the better.
Annunciate your speech and speak slowly. If you are communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired, slow down. A-nun-ci-ate.
Lip-reading is good. Watch one another’s mouths and facial expressions.
Whatever you do, do not start talking and walk away. This is detrimental to communication.
If they don’t understand you, say it a different way. Some words will never be clear. Switch out a synonym to see if that word is less muddy.
To conclude, I am grateful to have such a rewarding position. Being an audiologist is a fulfilling profession to be able to give the joy of sound back to our nation’s heroes. To help them hear their family, their favorite spring sounds, and keep them safe (or entertained) with the sirens of twisters!
Please take this marvelous May of “Better Hearing and Speech Month” to assess your hearing needs and contact your audiologist if there are issues with your hearing or hearing aids. Let us help you communicate and hear the greatest sounds life has to offer! Remember to stay weather aware and communication aware, not only in tornado season, but in every season!
