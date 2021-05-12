Veteran Connection: Mental health: Take one step today to start feeling better

May is Mental Health Month and the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is committed to providing high-quality mental health care to our veterans.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused much chaos and hardship the past year. Not only taking a toll on our physical well-being, but our mental health as well. You may find yourself not knowing what to do or where to begin to start feeling better.
This month we want to remind our veterans that small changes can lead to improvements in your mental health. That is why we are sharing 10 pieces of advice for veterans — from veterans — on ways to improve your well-being.
If you are facing a mental health challenge, we encourage you to take One Step Today from among the 10 suggestions. Some ideas are to explore your creativity, learn to forgive or enroll in VA health care, but there are many more!
The list is filled with inspirational stories from veterans whose life got better by following suggestions like these.
“When you have other veterans who have been through the same things you’ve been through, and who have dealt with them in all different kinds of ways, it helps you in immeasurable ways.” — Daniel, U.S. Marine Corps veteran
While there is no single path to resolve a mental health concern, every day, veterans can start taking small steps to improve the quality of their lives. These steps can boost a veteran’s mood and enhance their self-esteem, putting them in a better place to overcome their challenges — either on their own or with support from VA.
Caregivers and family members can also provide support by just starting a conversation! Showing your support can be as simple as sending a veteran a text message — inviting someone over to catch up or sharing a positive thought. Your words could be exactly what a veteran in crisis needs to hear and could be a reminder of the many people out there who are willing to listen.
This May, we encourage everyone to visit www.MakeTheConnection.net/MHM to hear advice for veterans — from veterans — about overcoming the same mental health challenges that many who have served in the military face. By taking One Step Today, Veterans can start their journey toward a healthier tomorrow.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has locations in Muskogee, Tulsa, Idabel, Vinita and McAlester, and we stand ready to respond to our veterans and their families.
If you have any questions, please call 888-397-8387. Veterans in crisis or those who are concerned, help is available at the Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, and press 1, or text 838255, or chat www.VeteransCrisisLine.net.
