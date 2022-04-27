Veteran Connection: More tools available to empower veterans

There is a lot to remember when it comes to managing your health care, and our VA staff are always ready to answer any questions veterans may have. However, we also understand the importance of providing tools to help veterans take control and manage their health care, as well.
VA Health Chat and Annie App for Veterans are two mobile apps that veterans and their caregivers may find useful for managing health care and pharmacy needs.
Annie App is a VA service that sends automated text messages to veterans to help them stay focused on their self-care. This might include health-related notifications, reminders, or motivational messages.
Annie also empowers veterans to play an active role in their care by prompting them to provide health data such as weight or blood pressure. Thousands of veterans successfully use Annie to stay healthy and on track in meeting their wellness goals, and anyone with a phone who can send and receive text messages can use Annie.
Want to try the Annie App? Register today! The self-registration process is fast and easy and captures the basic information about you and your user preferences.
Step 1: Go to Annie for Veterans at: https://veteran.mobile.va.gov/annie-vet/
Step 2: Select your log in preference
It is important to note that the Annie App is meant to support self-care. VA health care teams cannot respond in Annie. Therefore, the app cannot be used for an emergency or crisis; instead, CALL 911 or the VA crisis line immediately.
Another mobile app is VA Health Chat that became available to veterans in the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System on March 23. Veterans can connect with VA Pharmacy staff between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, excluding federal holidays.
Veterans can use VA Health Chat for:
• Medication refills or renewal requests
• Tracking medication packages
• Other pharmacy questions
The app provides easy, online access to talk with pharmacy staff and even offers the ability for our pharmacy staff to connect via video chat, which can be useful in helping reorder medications, identify medications or to provide a personal connection to our veterans. Just another convenient way for our veterans to access and manage all their pharmacy needs.
Annie App and VA Health Chat are only two of the apps available for free to veterans in the VA App Store. To download these and many more, visit: https://mobile.va.gov/appstore
To securely chat with VA, veterans will need VA credentials such as a My HealtheVet premium account User ID and password, DS Logon, or ID.me.
