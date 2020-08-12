Veteran Connection: My HealtheVet offers veterans more features with premium account

My HealtheVet, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ online patient portal, makes managing your VA care simple and accessible. August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and My HealtheVet users can now upgrade to Premium accounts for more tools and information to manage their care, such as viewing their VA vaccination records online.
A Premium account includes all the features of Basic and Advanced accounts with the addition of mobile access to your personal health information, the ability to send secure messages to your VA care team and other VA staff, and other resources that empower you to take ownership of your health care and wellness.
With over 5.25 million registered users, My HealtheVet helps veterans track and refill and track their VA prescriptions, download and share their VA medical records, and schedule and view appointments. Over the last 16 years, My HealtheVet has helped veterans to refill more than 155 million prescriptions!
Users with a Premium My HealtheVet account have been authenticated, meaning VA has verified that you are who you say you are. This authentication enables VA to provide you with full access to your protected VA health data, including laboratory results, medication history, notes, and immunizations.
Upgrade in a Few Simple Steps
If you don’t have a My HealtheVet account yet, follow the registration process on the My HealtheVet website.
There are three My HealtheVet account types: Basic, Advanced, and Premium. To see what account type you have, check the icon that appears next to your name on the My HealtheVet website.
If you have a “P” icon next to your name, you already have a Premium account!
If you have a “B” or “A” icon, you can still upgrade to Premium. If you have a “B” next to your name, you have a Basic My HealtheVet account. To move from a Basic account to an Advanced account, make sure all the information in your My Profile page matches your VA records. Your account will automatically go to the Advanced level if that information matches.
Once you have an Advanced account, there are two ways to upgrade to a Premium account: online or in person.
To upgrade your account online, follow these steps:
From the My HealtheVet login page, log in to your Advanced account using a sign-in partner (DS Logon Premium or ID.me).
Select Upgrade Now.
Check the box verifying that you are the owner of the My HealtheVet account and select Continue.
Check the box accepting the My HealtheVet Terms and Conditions and select Continue.
After selecting Continue, your My HealtheVet Advanced account will upgrade to a Premium account.
If you don’t have a DS Logon Premium account or an ID.me account, you can upgrade at your local VA facility.
First, make sure you have recently logged in to your My HealtheVet account and accepted the Terms and Conditions.
Bring your government-issued photo ID to the VA facility and present it to a My HealtheVet Coordinator or another authorized staff member.
If your primary ID does not match your official VA medical record, you must provide a secondary form of ID. For example, this may happen with veterans who have recently changed their names.
After completing the in-person identity verification process, your My HealtheVet Advanced account will upgrade to Premium status.
For information about getting a My HealtheVet Premium account, visit the My HealtheVet website, or call the My HealtheVet Help Desk at 877-327-0022 from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Central time.
