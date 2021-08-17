Veteran Connection: My HealtheVet – Veterans personal online health record changes

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is committed to providing the best possible care to veterans while empowering them to take charge of their own health care. With today’s technology, veterans now have tools to research and manage their care with the touch of a button.
One of the most widely used tools is My HealtheVet (www.myhealth.va.gov), an online personal health record designed for veterans, caregivers and family members. Using My HealtheVet enables veterans to become a more active partner with their health care team.
My HealtheVet allows users to manage prescriptions, keep track of appointments, communicate with their team and access medical record information.
For registered My HealtheVet users, Advanced accounts will change to Basic accounts on Sept. 1, and you will no longer be able to:
• Request and track VA prescription refills.
• View allergies from the electronic VA health record.
So, now is the time to upgrade to My HealtheVet’s free Premium account! Veterans can upgrade in person, by video conference or use the step-by-step guide on www.myhealth.va.gov. To do this, you need to:
• Be a VA patient and have an active My HealtheVet Advanced account.
• Accept the current My HealtheVet Terms and Conditions.
• Provide a primary government-issued photo ID.
• Provide a secondary form of ID when your primary ID does not match your official VA medical record (such as a recent name change).
Getting a My HealtheVet Premium account is a simple process and provides veterans with more tools and information for managing their health care. With a Premium account, veterans can manage their care using the full suite of tools and services available such as:
• Access more of your VA health records.
• Request and track VA prescription refills.
• Send secure messages to your VA health care team.
• Manage your VA appointments.
• View and download medical images and reports.
• View your military service information.
• Protect your account with more security.
Get a My HealtheVet Premium account today and gain access to more information about your health.
For questions about this change or help with upgrading your account, call (918) 577-3824 to speak with our My HealtheVet coordinator.
