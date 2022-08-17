Veteran Connection: Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine available at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System

Did you hear? There is a new COVID-19 vaccine available!
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated veterans, spouses of veterans, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, and employees.
Novavax was created using protein-based technology, which makes it a type of vaccine that has been used in the U.S for more than 30 years
Dr. Laura Winter is the chief of Occupational Medicine at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and is excited about the new vaccine’s release. Specifically, she wants to make sure people understand what makes Novavax different from the vaccines already available.
“This is incredibly safe technology that has been proven with hundreds of millions of people over decades of use,” Winter said. “The vast majority of the vaccines we use today utilize this particular technology.”
Novavax was created using protein-based technology, like some of our current shingles and flu vaccines. With Novavax, the coronavirus spike protein is injected into the body to induce an immune response. In contrast, the Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines teach our body how to make the spike protein to induce an immune response.
The new vaccine requires two doses, given at least three weeks apart, to complete the primary series. Clinical trials have found Novavax to be highly effective against mild, moderate, and severe illness from COVID-19 infection.
Novavax is only approved as a primary series for unvaccinated individuals and is not approved as a booster at this time.
Winter says she understands that not everyone is comfortable with vaccinations. However, she wants to provide education about what is available so that people can make informed decisions.
“You had early adopters who took the mRNA vaccines, then those who were a little more cautious and waited for Jansen,” Winter said. “Now we have Novavax, which is a much older technology that people can have a lot of confidence in.”
If you have been reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the past due to unfamiliar technology, this vaccine might be the one you have been waiting for.
Vaccines are given from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in the following locations on a walk-in basis. Appointments are not required.
• Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1st floor near Pharmacy and the Agent Cashier.
• Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, Red Team on 2nd Floor.
For more information about Novavax, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/Novavax.html
