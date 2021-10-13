Veteran Connection: Rehabilitation services offered at VA

It goes without saying that the past 18 months have been challenging for all of us. The pandemic has brought with it uncertainty and concern. Despite these inherent challenges, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has persevered with an unwavering dedication to provide unparalleled care to our nation’s heroes. In addition to providing primary care, our veterans have access to specialty services designed to improve their quality of life and functioning with their daily activities. Below are a few services we offer aimed at achieving these goals.
Physical Therapy
Physical Therapy focuses on restoring function after an injury or other ailment using specific exercises and other therapies. Several common conditions treated by our Physical Therapy department include post-surgical rehabilitation, gait abnormalities, reduced range of motion, pulmonary rehabilitation, and other specialized therapy.
Chiropractic Care
Chiropractic care focuses on restoring function, primarily spinal function, using spinal manipulation and other manual techniques, corrective or therapeutic exercise, ergonomic/postural advice, self-care strategies, and disease prevention/early screening advice. Acute and chronic neck and back pain are common reasons a patient seeks chiropractic care. Although pain may be the motivation for many patients to seek care, it is important to identify the underlying cause of the pain and develop a treatment plan to address the cause of the condition.
Whole Health
Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to the veteran, not what is the matter with the veteran. This means the health care team will get to know the veteran as a person before working with them to develop a personalized health plan based on values, needs, and goals. Common offerings include Whole Health coaching, education, and well-being activities, such as art, cycling, yoga, acupuncture, meditation, and other approaches to support their overall health.
If you are a veteran who receives care through the EOVAHCS and feel that any of the services described above would be helpful for you to improve your life experiences, we would be honored to discuss options with you. Contact your Primary Care team for the most appropriate care for physical therapy or chiropractic care at 1-888-397-8387. For Whole Health questions, call (918) 577-1580 to speak with a Whole Health Partner. Please let us know how we can serve you!
