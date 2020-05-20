Each Memorial Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices that make our freedom possible. No words are adequate to console those who have lost a loved one serving our country, but we can pause as individuals, families and a nation to consider those who have given their lives in service. We not only remember the sacrifices of veterans and service members, but we also think of the mother who hears the sound of her child's three-rifle volley salute. We grieve for the husband or wife who receives a folded flag. We grieve for a young son or daughter who only knows Mom or Dad from a photograph. And as we share that grief, we also honor those among us; true heroes who place Nation above self and give their all for all of us.
President Lincoln’s letter to a mother who lost five sons during the Civil War still resonates today:
Dear Madam, I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save. I pray that our heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.
How can words suffice in honoring our fallen veterans and service members? We honor them by remembering — remembering that they loved America, so offered to serve far from its shores. They revered freedom, so sacrificed their own that we may be free. They defended our individual rights yet yielded their individuality to do so. But most of all, they valued life, yet bravely readied themselves to die in service to our country.
The brave men and women we honor today selflessly gave of themselves to defend a way of life that we so cherish — the rights of all people to determine our own futures, free of oppression and fear. It is because of these everyday heroes that we celebrate Memorial Day, commemorating the selflessness and sacrifice of those upon whose very lives rests the foundation of freedom. Memorial Day, one of our nation’s oldest and most significant holidays, recalls the glory and sacrifice of all who have set their personal aspirations aside for the preservation of our society.
In times such as these, it is important for every American to reflect on what it truly means to live in freedom. We owe all our veterans and service members, past and present, a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they have made in the defense of liberty. It is our duty to keep their memories alive. May we never forget those have fought for our freedom, and may we celebrate the lives of those who have truly made America the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.