Veteran Connection: ‘Tis the season: A reflective thank you

This time of year, we often hear the sentiment “Tis’ the season.” While the holiday season does shine a spotlight on goodwill, caring, giving and sharing, it is not the only time these things hold importance.
At the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, we take pride in what we are privileged to do, which is to care for our nation’s finest, our veterans. We are humbled to give our best to those who gave so much of themselves to secure the freedoms we hold so dear.
As the health care system director, I have the unique opportunity to meet with many veterans and their families. They share amazing stories with me about their care, as well as provide feedback on how we can improve. It is greatly appreciated as we are continuously looking for new ways to improve the ease of access and patient experience for those we serve.
It is inspiring to hear the testimonials, and I proudly share any compliments received with those who make it happen. It truly does take a village to accomplish great things. We are fortunate to have some of the best employees, volunteers, families, caregivers, and community support, who all play an important role in providing exceptional care to our veterans.
Volunteers, veteran organizations, community groups, partners and individuals are always ready to share in our mission by donating time and various items. Goodwill toward others is not just a seasonal occurrence in our VA facilities or the surrounding communities. These contributions help us to provide top-notch service and amenities to our veterans.
Thank you to all those who work the front lines and behind the scenes to help make sure our nation’s heroes receive the very best we have to offer. We couldn’t do it without you!
The new year is quickly approaching and as we look back on 2021, despite continued COVID-19 concerns, we still have a lot to be thankful for.
As a health care system, we had a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout; opened the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa; and broke ground on a new VA Hospital in Tulsa. There are still many exciting things to come!
As an organization, we celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration and reflected on decades of VA achievements, innovation and progress.
While we have much to be grateful for, we are also left with the solemn reminder of the loss we felt this year.
I would like to take a moment to honor the memory of veterans and employees we said goodbye to in 2021. The impact they made on us will never be forgotten and their service will always be appreciated.
To our veterans, thank you for allowing us to serve you. When you visit our facilities, we hope that you recognize at VA ‘tis always the season’ for taking care of you. Happy holidays and we look forward to seeing you in 2022!
