VETERAN CONNECTION: VA and USPS offer virtual tools to help veterans manage health care

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 56F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 56F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.