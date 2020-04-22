VETERAN CONNECTION: VA and USPS offer virtual tools to help veterans manage health care

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes throughout our nation. While our health care system continues to take precautions to keep our veterans healthy and safe, we thought this is a good opportunity to remind veterans of some virtual options available to them.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and VA joined forces at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center to inform veterans about useful tools available from both organizations.
Nicole Stobaugh, USPS customer service supervisor, and Lee McLain, VA patient advocate, set up a table inside the medical center to provide information and assist veterans with signing up for USPS Informed Delivery and My HealtheVet.
My HealtheVet is VA’s online personal health record designed for veterans, caregivers, and their family, that allows them to explore different ways to monitor and improve their health.
Veterans can become a more active partner with their health care team by using the program to manage prescriptions, keep track of appointments, communicate with their team, access their medical record information and get answers to health questions.
In addition, veterans can use Informed Delivery, which is a free feature from USPS that offers residents a digital preview of their incoming mail. Veterans can use this service to help keep track of the medications they receive from VA.
The partnership came about when veteran surveys revealed that many expressed concerns about not knowing when to expect their medicine in the mail.
Maureen Herd, patient experience officer, and patient advocates for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System wanted to do something to help. In an effort to improve veteran satisfaction, Herd contacted Stobaugh to come help spread awareness of Informed Delivery.
“Veterans across the nation have expressed that knowing when their medication will arrive in the mail is a significant concern,” Herd said. “Our patient advocates are very committed in providing veterans with all the tools available to help them know exactly when their medications will arrive in their mailbox. Since we ship our meds through USPS, veterans can sign-up to receive a daily message letting them know what they have coming in the mail each day. This is a great service in combination with My HealtheVet to help veterans stay informed and active in their health care.”
To learn more about My HealtheVet visit:
https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home
To learn more about Informed Delivery visit: https://reg.usps.com/entreg/RegistrationPortalAction_input
