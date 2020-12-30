Veteran Connection: VA Blue Button reaches 10-year anniversary

The VA Blue Button feature on My HealtheVet makes it easy for veterans to access and download copies of their VA electronic health records.
VA recently marked the 10-year anniversary of the VA Blue Button.
Using VA Blue Button, veterans can create customizable Blue Button reports that contain the information and records that they choose. Blue Button reports combine all the selected information into a single electronic file that veterans can access and download in a simple text file or PDF.
Blue Button reports can include VA lab results and images, VA prescriptions, and past and upcoming VA appointment information. Reports can also contain health information that veterans enter into My HealtheVet, such as emergency contact information. It can also contain personal medical history, as well as labs, tests and prescriptions from non-VA providers.
• Blue Button info can include DoD military service information
Eligible veterans can even choose to include Department of Defense military service information, such as military occupational specialty codes, and pay, deployment and retirement details.
Once a veteran has created a report, they can read, print, or save it on their computer or share it with their outside providers, caregivers or family members.
Since 2010, over 2.5 million My HealtheVet users have downloaded over 41 million files through VA Blue Button.
For veterans and their families, being able to easily access VA medical records through My HealtheVet’s VA Blue Button feature has been a huge help in managing their VA care.
To learn more about VA Blue Button, visit the My HealtheVet website.
• Upgrade Your My HealtheVet account to Premium to use Blue Button
“My HealtheVet’s Blue Button report is a valuable tool available to premium account holders, but veterans will need to upgrade their advanced My HealtheVet account to premium status,” said Sheila Fields, My HealtheVet coordinator for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. “Blue Button allows a veteran to skip an in-person visit to the Release of Information office to get access to their health records, which is especially important during this COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, veterans can go online and review, download, or print their VA medical records for the following year.”
Premium accounts are free, and you can upgrade in only a few steps. To learn more, visit the My HealtheVet Premium webpage or call Sheila Fields: (918) 577-3824.
