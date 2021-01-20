Veteran Connection: VA celebrates milestone

This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs celebrates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
VHA was originally established in 1946 as the Department of Medicine & Surgery to care for veterans returning from World War II. It has since evolved to meet the unique challenges and needs of veterans from every era with a long-standing commitment to putting them at the center of the health care experience.
At the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS), that commitment to veterans is our daily mission.
“As we celebrate this historic milestone, we are presented with an opportunity to look back on our contributions to veteran health care as part of VHA’s 75-year history,” said Mark Morgan, EOVAHCS director. “It is also a fitting occasion to recognize the extraordinary efforts of our staff and volunteers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, a testament to our providing veterans with efficient, quality health care.”
EOVAHCS has made many contributions to improve the health of veterans by providing services and technologies that have changed the way health care providers across the country practice medicine. Some of the contributions and accomplishments include:
• Surgery Service was the first in VA to perform a revolutionary vascular procedure.
• Received new state-of-the-art CT scanner in Radiology in 2020 and is considered the most advanced CT unit in the state.
• Home-Based Primary Care team was first in the nation to implement Whole Health in their practice.
• Several nurses were chosen as part of the top 100 nurses in Oklahoma.
• Expanded telehealth with over 16,413 veterans using these services. Telehealth increased 1,690% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving forward, we have exciting developments in progress to better serve veterans in Eastern Oklahoma such as:
The new Ernest Childers VA Health Care Center will be completed this year with an expected grand opening in the fall of 2021. The two-story health care center is approximately 172,000-square-feet and spans over 22 acres with nearly 1,000 parking spaces.
A new outpatient clinic for Bartlesville is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.
A Veterans Hospital in Tulsa is coming! The new hospital will be in downtown Tulsa at 7th and Houston streets on the expanded OSU Medical Center Campus. The project is scheduled for completion in 2024.
We are excited to bring these new additions to the veterans we serve and will continue to progress and expand to meet the needs of our nation’s heroes.
For more information on EOVAHCS’s accomplishments and future projects, please visit https://www.muskogee.va.gov/ and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates! Just search EasternOKVA.
