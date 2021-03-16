Veteran Connection: VA celebrates Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is a time to remember, recognize and revere the enormous contributions that women have made, and continue to make, to our country.
The first Presidential Proclamation calling on citizens to recognize the contributions of women was issued in 1980 to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of women since the founding of our nation.
Time and again, women have served bravely in our wars and conflicts. They have served honorably in peacetime in the U.S. and overseas. Every woman who served has paved the way for her fellow service members. Through the years, women of the armed forces have risen through the ranks, despite difficult hurdles, demonstrating their capabilities while serving in a variety of roles.
During the Civil War, women fought and worked as scouts, spies, prison guards, cooks and nurses. At least 400 women — on both sides of the conflict — disguised themselves as men to take on combat roles and perform the same dangerous wartime duties as men: risking their lives for our country. Despite these displays of valor, women didn’t begin to receive greater military status until World War II.
The transition to an all-volunteer military in 1973 led to huge advancements in gender equality, and roles for women in the military began to rise. There are now more than 200,000 women on active duty in our armed forces who continue to serve in harm’s way and in hostile areas where gender does not determine their roles.
Today, there are approximately two million women veterans in the U.S. — 10 percent of the total veteran population. Women are the fastest growing demographic group among veterans and account for more than 30 percent of the increase in veterans who served between 2014 and 2018.
The 1980 U.S. Census was the first to ask women whether they had served in the military — 1.2 million women answered yes. Since few of those newly identified veterans used VA services, Congress and VA began a joint effort to reach out to them.
Three years later, focused health care services for women in VA began with the newly established Advisory Committee on Women Veterans. This committee would make recommendations to the VA Secretary on benefits and services for women veterans. The number of women using VA health services has nearly tripled since 2000, growing from about 160,000 to 500,000 in 2019. Today, 41 percent of women veterans receive VA care.
Although VA pays tribute to women veterans during Women’s History Month, we celebrate women veterans every day. They are our veterans, our VA colleagues, those who have served, those who are still serving and those who will serve in future generations.
If you are a female veteran not enrolled for VA health care and/or would like to talk to the our Women Veterans Program manager, call 888-397-8387 and ask for Lena Weaver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.