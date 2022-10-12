Veteran Connection: VA committed to eliminating obstacles for disability employment

Every October, VA joins the rest of the nation in observing National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This month we celebrate the many contributions of people with disabilities to our country’s workplaces, and our economic well-being.
At 26 percent of the U.S. adult population — and 27 percent of all veterans — people with disabilities are among the nation’s largest groups.
Those in this group face a diverse set of challenges, but they all have one thing in common — they overcome the challenges they face to contribute to American life in so many ways.
In the 32 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed, millions of adults with disabilities have entered the labor force. Jobs provide these individuals the chance to support themselves and live where and with whom they want. Employment is essential to having financial stability and the ability to make important decisions in one’s life.
But we know, especially here at VA, that work provides far more than just a paycheck. A job — and a career — provide purpose, pride, dignity, belonging, self-worth, fulfillment, intellectual stimulation, and the chance to serve.
To be truly inclusive, we must acknowledge and foster the abilities of those with disabilities, and we at VA are committed to identifying and eliminating obstacles for disability employment.
Veterans make up more than 29 percent of VA’s workforce — that’s nearly one-third of all our employees. Of those 118,236 veteran employees, 55,026 or 46.5 percent, have a service-connected disability. You heard that right: almost half of VA’s veteran employees have a service-connected disability.
Our disabled employees are a part of the VA family — they perform vital functions and are crucial to maintaining the services we provide to our nation’s veterans. Their jobs range from serving as managers to nursing assistants, information technology specialists, prosthetics representatives and many other critical positions.
These colleagues make a positive impact on our veterans’ lives. Each day, I am inspired by their professionalism and dedication, and I know the veterans we care for and serve draw inspiration and hope from them, too.
This month, we rededicate ourselves here at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System to fostering an inclusive work culture, an accessible workplace, and fulfilling opportunities that welcome the skills and talents of every single qualified employee.
People with disabilities are a key part of the diversity that helps create a rich and vibrant nation — and a productive VA.
To learn more about VR&E visit https://www.benefits.va.gov/vocrehab/. Looking for a career? Join the Eastern OK VA team! View current career opportunities at: https://www.usajobs.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.