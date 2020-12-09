Veteran Connection: VA dietitians can help manage your diabetes

Type “diabetic diet” into a search engine and over four million results pop up. You will quickly find managing diabetes can become overwhelming.
The latest statistic shows 25% of veterans enrolled in the VA health care system have been diagnosed with diabetes.
The most effective way to help a veteran manage their diabetes is with a multidisciplinary team approach. The veteran, who is in charge of their health care, works with a team that equips and empowers them to take ownership of their health and adopt healthy living practices. This will help them reduce risks of diabetes-related complications.
Dietary adherence is a known problem with diabetes. There are many reasons for someone not to follow a diabetic diet. Reasons include ‘too expensive’ to ‘it doesn’t taste good’ or ‘I can’t enjoy my favorite foods,’ just to name a few. Research indicates a lack of understanding and/or accepting the diagnosis as the prevalent cause.
A Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist (RDN) is a valuable part of a multidisciplinary team. RDNs are trained in teaching veterans several ways they can manage diabetes through diet.
A diet rich in nutrients that includes complex carbohydrates (fruits, vegetables and whole grains), lean protein and healthy fats is best. Complex carbohydrates are full of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Fiber can help improve glycemic control and aid with weight loss.
Healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts and avocados promote the feeling of being full, and fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids can help prevent heart disease. Limit or avoid fried foods and foods high in saturated or trans-fat to achieve your goal of a healthy lifestyle. Choosing lean proteins such as chicken, turkey or lean cuts of meat decrease fat and calories in the diet. Limiting foods and drinks with added sugar can also help.
A Mediterranean diet or vegetarian diet provide alternative options to managing diabetes. Food preferences and special occasional treats can fit into a veteran’s lifestyle with moderation and balance. They can enjoy birthday cake or their favorite holiday tradition by portion control and deciding not to overeat. Giving yourself permission to enjoy your food allows people to feel in control of their diet choices and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
To help reach your nutritional goals, VA dietitians are available for walk-in visits, telephone appointments or face-to-face consultations. To schedule an appointment, call 918-577-3214. Veterans can also find resources by visiting https://www.nutrition.va.gov/Diabetes.asp.
