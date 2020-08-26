Veteran Connection: VA expands caregiver support services

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) strives to provide a quality health care experience to the veterans we serve and recognize the important role caregivers play in providing support for our nation’s heroes at home and in the community.
The Caregiver Support Program offers support services including training, peer mentoring, respite care, a telephone support line, and self-care courses for those who care for eligible veterans enrolled in VA health care.
“The mission of the program is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers,” said Michael Macon, caregiver support program manager. “Our focus is to improve their quality of life, so they can help veterans live to their fullest potential.”
The program is available through all EOVAHCS facilities and is empowering more than 300 families by providing them with the support they need to take care of their veterans.
Recently, the Department of Veterans Affairs published its regulation to improve and expand the VA Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) with the final regulation going into effect on Oct. 1.
At that time, PCAFC will include eligible veterans who have a single or combined service-connected disability VA rating of 70% or higher, regardless of whether it resulted from an injury, illness or disease. This is a notable change to the definition of serious injury from the current regulations. Expansion of VA’s PCAFC to eligible veterans of earlier eras will occur in two phases.
The first phase will begin in October and includes eligible veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty in active, military, naval or air service on or before May 7, 1975.
Phase two goes into effect two years later and includes eligible veterans of all eras. With this expansion, those eligible will also have access to financial planning and legal services.
VA also is standardizing operating procedures for the program, providing new training and hiring additional staff. The new changes are a welcome addition to staff who work with caregivers and the veterans they provide care for.
“Even before I started working at the VA, I always thought we could do more to help the families of our veterans,” said Tammy Warren, caregiver support services coordinator. “I was very excited to learn about the Caregiver Support Program because caregivers and their families are on this journey, too. They are the main support system for our veterans, and I enjoy providing them resources and support. The more we support and empower them, the better they will be able to take care of our veterans.”
For information about the Caregiver Support Program, call (918) 577-3421, visit the website or call the support line at (855) 260-3274.
