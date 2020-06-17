Veteran Connection: VA helps veterans battle post-traumatic stress disorder

June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, and VA joins communities around the nation to raise awareness and provide information about this mental health problem that effects the lives of so many Americans.
Anyone, at any age, can develop PTSD and there are multiple factors which can increase the chance. Many develop PTSD after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, such as combat, natural disaster, car accident, or sexual assault. After experiencing a traumatic event, it is normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping, but it may be PTSD if symptoms last more than a few months.
The good news is that there are effective treatments available to help. Dr. River Smith, clinical psychologist, has been with the VA for 11 years and has spent her career working on the PTSD Clinical Team providing evidenced-based treatments for veterans.
“There is a lot of stigma associated with PTSD and mental health treatment in general,” Smith said. “It is important that veterans understand their options and can make informed decisions about their treatment with someone they trust. I am very proud of the effort VA puts into training clinicians to use treatments based in science that have shown success.”
While PTSD is not unique to veterans, military service can be plagued with many stressors including traumatic stressors that can have a lasting impact. Survivors of traumatic events often try to ignore their symptoms, so not to appear weak to others. They may feel isolated and alone, not believing that others could understand their fears. Survivors may believe that they cannot be helped, but there are treatments available that work to reduce this impact and increase quality of life.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has a great team of PTSD clinicians ready to help veterans with a variety of individual and group therapies.
“We teach strategies that help veterans take back their life by helping them gain a better understanding of their symptoms and approach traumatic memories in a way that fosters healing,” Smith said.
“Seeking treatment can be hard, and learning about the options available is an important first step. If you are wondering about PTSD or the treatments available, you can visit the National Center for PTSD website at www.ptsd.va.gov to learn more or talk to your health care provider at your next appointment about scheduling a consultation. My hope is that PTSD Awareness Month opens the door to these conversations for those continuing to struggle.”
If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, get help. Seek a professional. There is hope. For more information for veterans, call 888-397-8387. Someone is waiting to hear from you.
