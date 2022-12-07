Veteran Connection: VA offers opportunities to give back to veterans

The holiday season is underway! If you are looking for a way to get involved in the community and donate your time, VA has many opportunities available through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), formerly Voluntary Service Program.
CDCE is one of the largest volunteer programs in the federal government and its volunteers provide many important functions throughout our hospital and outpatient clinics, helping to make our Veterans’ stay more enjoyable.
When you volunteer at the VA, it is possible to donate your time in several areas and your talents are closely matched to one of many assignments.
“There is no task too small to make a powerful impact in a veteran’s life and we can use all talents,” said Candice Jordan, CDCE chief. “You will find our volunteers assisting with many jobs throughout our facilities, including spending time with Veterans playing games, doing puzzles, reading stories, singing, playing instruments, and more! We love working with our community to support our veterans and their families. Our volunteers and donors make such a positive difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much.”
Beyond donating time throughout our facilities, volunteers can also choose to participate in the No Veteran Dies Alone Program, which honors veterans by providing presence, companionship and reassurance in their final days and hours of life.
CDCE also has the authority to accept donations and oversee the management of gifts and financial contributions provided by generous and caring donors. The service is preparing for their busiest time of the year, and members of the team can be found throughout the facility on a mission to enhance the veteran’s health care experience.
“It’s a very giving time,” said Shantel McJunkins, CDCE assistant chief. “We receive donations from organizations and individuals in the community which we use to prepare gift bags for our inpatient veterans, as well as provide support for those in need. Putting smiles on our veterans’ faces is what it is all about.”
As a result of the donations, the service can also provide amenities and complimentary refreshments to veterans waiting for appointments in addition to a Comfort Cart, which offer inpatients snacks and necessities during their stay.
The service is also able to purchase urgently needed items that directly support veteran programs such as transportation services, social services assistance, recreation programs, temporary lodging for families of recovering veterans, rehabilitation equipment, homeless veterans’ services, holiday gifts, and other assistance as needed.
The E-Donate program has made it even easier for donors to make contributions in support of our veterans online, even allowing the option to select from several different fund accounts they wish to donate to. You can find this info and more on our website at: https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.
If you are interested in volunteering to serve veterans, opportunities are available at all clinics throughout our health care system, including Muskogee, Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester, and Idabel. Information: Candice Jordan, (918) 252-8029 or Shantel McJunkins, (918) 577-3622.
