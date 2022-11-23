Veteran Connection: VA on mission to help veterans stop smoking

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is on a mission to help veterans stop smoking by clearing the air with text, phone and in-person support, prescription medications, and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). In fact, VA has more ways than ever to help veterans make smoking a thing of the past to improve their health and quality of life.
Many people who smoke say they do so to cope with stress. However, research has found that stopping tobacco use improves mood and decreases feelings of depression and anxiety. It can even make certain medications work better.
The stress relief that people feel when they smoke is relief from nicotine withdrawal. It’s getting out of that nicotine-seeking cycle that lowers stress.
Quitting not only has a positive impact on the smoker, but also the nonsmoking people around them. Secondhand smoke causes more than 41,000 deaths in the United States each year and many serious health problems. When a person stops smoking, the people around them are likely to have better lung function and a lower risk for heart and respiratory diseases.
VA has many treatment options to make it easier to stop smoking and the best treatment is the one that works for you. Research has shown that combining methods, such as counseling with medication (i.e., NRT gum, patches, lozenges, and other products) is the most effective for remaining tobacco-free long term. Talk to your provider about all the options available, including:
• Counseling: VA offers group and individual counseling to talk about everyday tobacco use, triggers for smoking, and lifestyle changes that can help veterans quit smoking. Counseling is available in person or through the VA Video Connect secure videoconferencing app. You may use My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, to send your provider a secure message to learn more about your options.
• Medications and NRT: VA offers prescription medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration, as well as NRT gum, patches, and lozenges, to help relieve nicotine withdrawal symptoms and cravings that come with stopping tobacco use. Your provider can guide you through the available options and help you decide which one (or combination) is likely to work best for you.
• Quit VET: Veterans can call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) for counseling and help in developing a plan to stop smoking. Quitline counselors are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to help you prepare for potential challenges and avoid relapse. Counselors offer continued support in English or Spanish through follow-up calls and counseling sessions.
• SmokefreeVET: For tools and tips you can use to quit smoking, sign up by texting VET to 47848. SmokefreeVET provides regular text messages, as well as extra support, for veterans who text the keywords URGE, STRESS or SMOKED to 47848. Learn more at the https://veterans.smokefree.gov/.
When you’re ready to clear the air, talk with your VA provider. To learn more about VA Tobacco Cessation Classes, call 1-888-397-8387 and ask to speak with Ramona McLemore, or send her a secure message using My HealtheVet.
