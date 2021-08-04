Veteran Connection: VA uses peer support and cycling clinics to build veteran connection

Peer support is a system of giving and receiving based upon the principles of respect and shared responsibility. Its mission is to provide opportunities for veterans to take control of their recovery, teach and support learning skills and to make them aware of available services and choices.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) has four peer support specialists who serve as role models for veterans by sharing their stories on how they recovered from trauma.
They teach goal-setting, problem-solving, and how to manage symptoms with a variety of recovery tools. They also advocate for veterans by working to remove or lower the stigma of mental illness, trauma, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Advantages of using the program include an improved ability to deal with mental illness, better communication with providers, fewer hospitalizations, and a healthier quality of life.
Veterans can choose to meet one-on-one with a peer support specialist, but there are also several peer groups available to help improve social skills and lessen the sense of loneliness, rejection, discrimination, and isolation.
There are multiple opportunities to get involved with the program. EOVAHCS has a peer support art group and plans to start a horticultural group next year. The hope is that the program will yield fruits and veggies to be sold at a farmers' market, which will help fund various other peer support programs.
Another specialty group at EOVAHCS is the Muskogee Veterans Cycling Clinic. Its purpose is to use cycling to help veterans combat a multitude of hurdles and stigmas. Cycling is a minimal impact sport that increases heart rate, builds muscle, burns fat, and releases endorphins. It helps with cardiovascular health, weight loss, pain management and lowering hospitalizations.
It helps veterans prevent negative perceptions of how others see them and how they see themselves, while giving them a sense of freedom. It also helps give back a sense of unity and camaraderie, which many veterans miss after leaving service. Riding with fellow veterans builds strong bonds and a dedicated support system.
The clinic will hold its annual Memorial Ride on Sept. 11. The event encourages everyone to take a moment to honor those who suffered the attacks of 9/11, while also celebrating the recovery and resilience of those who have taken back their lives.
We also have exciting news for our Tulsa veterans. We will be expanding the cycling clinic to the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic beginning this fall.
Peer support specialists are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays, and no appointment is necessary. If you would like more information on the Peer Support Programs, the Muskogee Veterans Cycling Clinic or the annual Memorial Ride, call (918) 577-3699.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.