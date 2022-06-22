Veteran Connection: Veterans’ Health Library great resource for veterans

June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and a great time to remind you about the Veterans Health Library, which is located on the My HealtheVet website at www.myhealth.va.gov.
The library provides health-related information to veterans, their families, and caregivers. It includes over 1,600 health sheets on diseases, conditions, tests, and treatments. Users also have access to the full video library, which contains hundreds of videos on a variety of health topics.
All the information in the Veterans Health Library is easy to understand and has been reviewed by VA clinical experts to make sure veterans receive good, quality information. There is also a large section on "Tests and Treatments,” where users can browse topics alphabetically or use the search option.
The following information is courtesy of the Veterans Health Library and is only one of several resources you can find on this topic and many more! Use the guidance and tips provided to help prevent and treat migraines and get back to doing what you love.
Migraines and cluster headaches cause intense, throbbing pain on one side of the head. With a migraine, you may have nausea and vomiting and be sensitive to light and sound. You may also have warning signs, such as flashing lights or loss of parts of your vision before the pain starts. This is called an aura. Migraines are three times more common in women than men. This may be due to hormonal influences. Typical migraines may last from four to 72 hours if untreated.
Cluster headaches recur in groups for days, weeks, or months. The pain is centered around or behind one eye. The eye may also become red or teary, or the eyelid may droop. Migraines and cluster headaches can have many triggers.
Preventing migraines and cluster headaches
Try the following steps:
• Don't eat aged cheeses, nuts, beans, chocolate, red wine, or foods that contain caffeine, alcohol, tobacco, nitrates, and MSG.
• Try not to skip meals.
• Don’t work in poor lighting.
• Reduce stress as much as you can.
• Get plenty of sleep each night.
• Exercise regularly under your doctor’s guidance.
• Don't take certain prescription medicines that are known to cause rebound headaches.
To relieve pain, try these suggestions:
• Stay quiet and rest.
• Use cold to numb the pain. Wrap ice or a cold can of soda in a cloth. Hold it against the site of pain for 10 minutes. Repeat every 20 minutes.
• Stay out of the light. Wear dark glasses, turn out lights, and close the curtains. When outdoors, wear a brimmed hat.
• Drink lots of fluids. Sip caffeine-free flat soda to help relieve nausea.
• See your doctor if you get migraines or cluster headaches often. There are effective medicines to help treat or prevent them.
• Hormone therapy may help women whose migraines are linked to hormonal changes during menstruation.
