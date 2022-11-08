Veterans celebrate 90th birthdays

Submitted by Eastern Oklahoma Chapter No. 177 Korean War Veterans Association

Dean Hayes, left, and Keith Walters celebrated their 90th birthdays recently with members of Eastern Oklahoma Chapter No. 177, Korean War Veterans Association. The Chapter meets at 9:30 a.m., the fourth Saturday of each month at 4815 W. Okmulgee Ave. (DAV building). 

