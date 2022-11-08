Dean Hayes, left, and Keith Walters celebrated their 90th birthdays recently with members of Eastern Oklahoma Chapter No. 177, Korean War Veterans Association. The Chapter meets at 9:30 a.m., the fourth Saturday of each month at 4815 W. Okmulgee Ave. (DAV building).
featured
Veterans celebrate 90th birthdays
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Time is waning. Breaking it down for every area team going into Week 10
- Hilldale closes on capturing 4A-4 title, retains Rock
- District Teachers of the Year honored
- Ironheads strike late, fifth straight district comes over foe whose town was hit by tornado
- 4A playoff picture cleared: Hilldale two-seed out of 4A-4 and will get McLain; Wagoner to get Ada
- Perfection denied: Muskogee sees undefeated season, district title dashed by Stillwater, 38-21
- Eight local, area residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
- Muskogee man charged with murder
- Fur Babies opens clinic, resale shop
- Next week's football playoff schedule
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.