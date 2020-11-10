Veterans Day celebrated at local eateries

MilitaryBenefits.info has put together a list of businesses offering free food and/or drinks on Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day:
Golden Corral
From Nov. 1 – 30, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage. The promotional card can be used Monday – Thursday after 11 a.m. from Nov. 1 – May 31, 2021. One promotional card per person.
Buffalo Wild Wings
All day long on Wednesday, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
Casey’s General Store
Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day across its more than 2,200 locations. In addition, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and two-liter Pepsi brand drink, up to $50,000 total.
Chili’s Grill & Bar
All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2020.
Colton’s Steak House
Veterans eat free on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entree valid for all active, former, or retired military when ordering from Veterans Day menu.
IHOP
All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Little Caesars Pizza
On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
Pilot Flying J/U.S. Pilot
All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast including a coffee, Monday through Sunday, Nov. 9-15. The offer is available via the app.
Red Lobster
On Wednesday, to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.
Starbucks
On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.
Wendy’s
Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.
Source: militarybenefits.info
