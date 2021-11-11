Veterans Day closing list

The following is a list of businesses and offices that will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day.
Federal, state, county and city offices, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5, and Muskogee City Hall.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices are closed today.
During this time, residential and commercial trash pickup will not be available. Due to this closure, pickup will be delayed one day behind regular schedule, resuming Friday through Saturday. There will be no yard waste pickup for this week.
The Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., is closed today.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows are closed today, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
All banks and credit unions are closed today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.