All enrolled veterans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their vaccination appointment.
Appointment-only drive-thru clinics are being held at the following:
March 11 – 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Muskogee Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive.
March 13 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tulsa Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St.
Future clinics can be found on the website calendar and Facebook. To receive email updates, sign up at www.muskogee.va.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.