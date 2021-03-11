All enrolled veterans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their vaccination appointment.

Appointment-only drive-thru clinics are being held at the following:

March 11 – 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Muskogee Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive.

March 13 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tulsa Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St.

Future clinics can be found on the  website calendar and Facebook. To receive email updates, sign up at www.muskogee.va.gov.

