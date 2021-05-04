Veterans group searching for members

FOX LAKE, ILLINOIS — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and their 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from Sept. 29-Oct. 3; visit their website at www.2ida.org or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and (224) 225-1202. 

