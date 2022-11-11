Military ribbons on Delbert Luker's American Legion cap mean a lot to him.
The ribbons pay honor for seven years in Vietnam, serving in combat, serving in the Dominican Republic and Cuba, good conduct and other achievements, Luker said. He added that, at 80, he's the oldest member of Oktaha American Legion Post 403.
Luker joined dozens of veterans honored at the City of Muskogee's Veterans Day ceremony, held Friday at Depot Green. Flags of the armed forces, including the new Space Force, blew in the chilly noonday breeze. Members of the Muskogee Community Band joined the Keys High School band to play songs of the armed forces.
Guest speaker Jason McClellan, VA Regional Office director, praised the veterans for their service, and praised the visitors who honored them.
"We're gathered today because we truly believe being here matters," McClellan said. "It matters to those who serve our nations."
McClellan asked those attending to ponder what comes to mind when thinking about veterans.
"Is it a loved one? A father? A mother? An aunt? Uncle? Grandparent? A sibling? A child," he said. "I think of my grandfather, a stoic, proud man. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was the epitome of the phrase 'speak softly and carry a big stick. He was the type of man whose presence cast a long shadow without saying a word. He rarely spoke of the 20-plus years he served in uniform, but it showed."
Former State Representative Jerry McPeak, a Navy veteran, said every day is Veterans Day.
"The person beside us or across from us is us," he said. "We relied on them, we trusted them. We never asked, I never remember asking the people in my if they were Democrat or Republican, but I did know I could rely on them. The people who worked on the airplanes we flew, we trusted them. The people who packed and prepared our parachutes, we trusted them."
Each veteran at the ceremony was to receive a medal.
Luker, who joined the Navy in 1959, said the medal "means I did my job."
"If I could tell you about my job, I would. I'm not allowed to," he said. "I was a Ghost in the Navy. I was UDT, underwater demolition teams. Black Ops and Ghost."
Navy veteran John Winkle visited with Luker before the ceremony. Winkle said he recently joined American Legion Post 15.
"The man who talked me into joining the Navy talked me into joining the post," Winkle said. "His name was Jim Waldron."
Marine veteran Kenneth Salcido, who served in Iraq, marveled at the diversity he saw at Depot Green.
"It's cool being out here seeing other veterans," he said. "It shows you patriotism isn't limited to one color. There are many different nationalities out here. It's all awesome."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.