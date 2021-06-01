FORT GIBSON — Becky Curry wore her husband’s camouflage jacket Monday morning as she laid a wreath during the Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
“She said it was the first time she had been at the cemetery since she buried her husband, Persian Gulf veteran Sgt. Dale P. Curry, on Jan. 4. She said he died on Dec. 22.
“He was a health care worker, and he contracted COVID as well,” said Becky Curry, also a veteran. “I felt very much honored to place the wreath. I have several family members that are veterans, and they weren’t able to make it today. And I was just going to stand in the background.”
Continued concerns about COVID-19 kept Monday morning’s ceremony a private occasion, open to a few representatives of the VA Regional Office and military organizations. An honor guard from Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 gave a three-rifle volley. One member blew “Taps” on a bugle.
Curry, who lives more than two hours away in Quapaw, said she “was coming here no matter what, today.”
She said her children took a photo of her husband’s headstone, but she had not seen it.
“Today will be the first day,” she said on Memorial Day.
Fort Gibson National Cemetery Director Bill Rhoades alluded to Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address in saying it is the obligation of the living to remember those killed in action, “that from these honored dead, we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave their last full measure of devotion.”
He said their sacrifice continues to inspire new service members.
“The brave men and women interred here at Fort Gibson National Cemetery loved their country, our country,” Rhoades said. “Each understood the importance of protecting our freedoms and rights, our fellow citizens. Each of these heroes sacrificed for their country.”
Rhoades also praised the cemetery workers, who stood nearly at attention during the ceremony, for their work in maintaining and expanding the cemetery.
Former State Representative Jerry McPeak, the ceremony’s emcee, praised the employees, as well as Rhoades, who is retiring in July. McPeak said Rhoades internalizes his commitment to the cemetery.
McPeak mentioned hundreds of flags that lined Fort Gibson streets leading to the cemetery.
“The people who put those up knew there wasn’t going to be a big ceremony like there was before,” he said. “They put up those flags just like they do every year, because that’s what they do. And they do it right, they do it for pride. They do it for the people who are out here.”
Dozens visited the cemetery on Monday, as did many others through the Memorial Day weekend. Many laid colorful floral displays and patriotic pinwheels by the white headstones. Cameron and Cassie Bryson have grandfathers buried at the cemetery. The Brysons brought their sons — Duke, 7, and Mack, 6 — to the cemetery on Monday.
“Memorial Day is the day we remember the soldiers who fought for our freedom, gave their lives for us to be able to do what we do,” Cameron Bryson said.
He said his grandfather, Carl Alexander, died 20 years ago and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
“He didn’t talk about it, wouldn’t talk about it,” Bryson said.
Cassie Bryson said her grandfather, Alben Bergstrom also is buried there. She said it is extremely important to share such memories with her children.
