Veterans in agriculture have new support

OKLAHOMA CITY – Veterans interested in farming and ranching now have a stronger support system in Oklahoma. The Farmer Veteran Coalition of Oklahoma Inc., was formed as an official chapter of the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) through a joint effort between the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry as well as private citizens.
The FVC is a national nonprofit that helps military veterans pursue careers in agriculture. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, they service a network of over 30,000 veteran members nationwide. FVC works with the agricultural community, partners and sponsors to support those who served our country once by defending it, and now serve a second time as farmers feeding it.
“Our veterans put their lives on the line to protect us. It’s an honor to help them grow their operations so they can continue to feed their communities,” said Jeannette Lombardo, executive director of Farmer Veteran Coalition.
The Oklahoma chapter of the FVC will provide support for veterans involved in agriculture and those looking to make agriculture a career after their service by providing connections to state and national programs and many opportunities to interact with service providers, other veterans interested in agriculture and industry professionals.
“It is exciting to find new ways to serve Oklahoma veterans,” said Joel Kintsel, executive director, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. “Agriculture is very important to Oklahoma’s economy, and I am proud of the work ODVA is doing to identify and support veterans involved in ag-related activities.”
Rooted in its strong belief that veterans possess the unique skills and character needed to strengthen rural communities and create sustainable food systems, the organization recognizes that agriculture additionally offers veterans purpose, opportunity, and physical and psychological benefits.
“The agriculture industry needs an abundance of skilled, dedicated labor and we hope we can provide the connections to help our veterans meet these needs,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur.
If interested in learning more about the FVC of Oklahoma contact Maj. (Ret) Doug Christerson, vice president, Farmer Veteran Coalition, Oklahoma Chapter, (417) 389-0980, dchristerson@hotmail.com.
