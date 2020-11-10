Tim Smith recalled the world seeming pretty safe when he joined the military in 1989.
That would change over the next couple of years.
In 1990, Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein led an Iraqi army into Kuwait, a major supplier of oil.
To keep Hussein from threatening Saudi Arabia, 500,000 American troops were deployed to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield, according to the U.S. Department of Defense website.
Smith, commander of Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 in Fort Gibson, said he served as a communications soldier with the First Cavalry Division from Fort Hood.
“I was a young private, I did what I was told, went where I was told,” Smith said. “I was in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. We went into Iraq itself.”
Smith recalled spending a lot of time in remote radio sites and being concerned about gas attacks.
“I guess the most eye-opening experience was going through mine fields, hoping they were cleared,” Smith said. “That was the fear going north. But you were doing what you were told and what you did.”
Jerry Cooper, a paramedic, recalled joining the Navy in 1989 and serving on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal.
“We were off the coast, probably seven miles,” he said. “We launched airplanes and used helicopters for evacuation.”
Air attacks began Jan. 15, 1991. Ground forces started moving in late February.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier recalled serving on the front lines with the U.S. Marine Corps.
“The one thing I could remember more than anything was that there was nothing but sand, but you’d come up on a town, just out in the middle of nowhere. Same thing would go for an Iraqi camps. You didn’t know where one was. They just dug a lot of trenches. All of a sudden, you realize you were right in the middle of one.”
Smith said he learned to tolerate the heat, dust and sand.
Technology and media were far different 30 years ago, when there was no available Internet, Smith said.
“We got newspapers about a week late, so you’re reading a seven-day old article and you were happy about it,” he said. “People back home knew more about the war than I did.”
Air attacks lasted six weeks. The ground war was finished within 100 hours, the U.S. Department of Defense website said.
“All of us were shocked when it went that fast,” Smith said. “Three days, and the ground war was over with.”
He recalled spending much of the time picking up Iraqi prisoners of war.
“There wasn’t much fight left in them,” he said.
Frazier also recalled the Iraqi prisoners.
“We stopped south of Kuwait City. We’d been there a few days. The war was kind of over,” he said. “All of a sudden, we’d here all these gun shots and it was the Kuwaitis coming in off the highway, liberating their own city.”
He said thousands of Kuwaiti soldiers went into the city.
“They were getting out of their cars, thanking us, giving us gifts, shaking our hands,” he said.
Though the engagement was brief, Frazier said his time in Iraq had an effect on him.
“Anytime you have to deal with violence, it’s always going to affect you,” he said. “On a positive note, I have three or four brothers I talked to on a regular basis who will always be there for me. You’ll always have a bond.”
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Veterans Day Ceremony, 2020.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
WHERE: Depot Green, Second and Elgin streets.
GRAND MARSHALS: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gloria Stephenson, Ret.; U.S. Marines Sgt. Kenneth L. Johnson and Ret. Ok Nat’l Guard; U.S. Navy AWC Dan Barrett; U.S. Air Force Sr. Master Sgt. Raul Rizo, Ret.; U.S. Coast Guard CWO Bill Rhoades, Ret.
If you go
WHAT: Northeastern State University Veterans Program.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WHERE: Near the Col. John Rahe Veterans Lounge, University Center basement, NSU Tahlequah campus.
