Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oklahoma will be collecting disaster relief supplies for veterans affected by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. There will be a collection point at VFW Post 8798, Oklahoma 9, one mile east Eufaula. The Department will begin collecting today and collections will last through September 30th, 2020. All supplies will then be transported to a distribution point located in Vinton, Louisiana. Information: (918) 689-5577.
Disaster Relief items needed include cleaning supplies, air freshener, gloves, N-95 rated masks, clothes pins, clothesline, detergent, cleaning towels, trash bags, tarps, gas cans, flashlights, batteries, generators, tools, totes, buckets, first aid kit supplies, personal hygiene items, baby items, food, shoes, underwear, blankets, pillows.
