Veterans hospitalized at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center have a few more toiletries provided during their visits.
Members of Yank Tipton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 474 in Muskogee ordered and donated toiletry bags for veterans staying in the hospital.
"We found out we could get these online, prepackaged and ready to go," said Post Commander Dennis Morton. "We decided that would be a better way to go rather than giving them cash."
He said each package costs about $5. Each bag features a razor, emery board, a bar of soap, small tube of toothpaste, comb, packets of shaving cream, as well as tubes of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and hand soap.
"In the past, we donated $50 a month for comfort items. We'd just give the money directly to the VA," Morton said. "A lot of service organizations, not just ours, donate money to the VA hospital volunteer services for comfort items."
Hospital voluntary services specialist Shantel McJunkins said the hospital provides basic toiletries. The VFW donations "are extra things for our veterans."
She said they're very useful because patients might use more during longer stays.
"And they just know that someone else cares," McJunkins said.
Morton said post members donated the first 25 packages to the VA last week.
"We bought 50 initially, so that was $250, and we have another 100 on order, " he said. "Our post doesn't have a lot of money to spend, but we like to help the veterans when we can."
Post 474 members put a post business card and membership application into each bag, Morton said, adding that the post has 100 members, but only a few active ones.
"We felt it would be an opportunity for us to do some recruiting as well as help out," he said.
Morton said the VFW encourages patients who don't live in the Muskogee area to join a post in their hometown.
"We have a lot from McAlester and a lot from over the state at the hospital," he said.
According to the VFW website, membership is open to veterans who served honorably "in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters."
However, Morton said veterans who did not serve in foreign wars can be associate members with voting rights. Associate members cannot attend district, state or national conventions or hold an office, he said.
For more info
• To donate to VFW relief fund, mail checks to the Yank Tipton VFW Post 474, 3811 W. Okmulgee Ave., Muskogee, OK, 74401.
