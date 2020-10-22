OKLAHOMA CITY – The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States announced VFW Posts 474 Muskogee, 539 Henryetta and 577 Tulsa will be celebrating 100 years of serving the needs of local veterans and their families on Saturday. They will be joined by VFW Posts 4465 Clinton, 4446 Stigler, 1201 Ada, 4574 Ardmore, 4938 Edmond, 4876 Altus, 4578 Guthrie, 4859 Atoka and 4890 Norman who are celebrating 75 years of service.
The Centennial and Diamond Anniversary Award Citations are presented to the Posts in recognition of 100 and 75 years respectively of outstanding service to the community.
Hal Roesch, II, National Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., will be on hand to recognize the posts.
“I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of these VFW Posts for their outstanding record of service to the community, veterans and to the nation over the past 100 and 75 years.”
The presentation ceremony is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oklahoma and will take place at 8 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden Oklahoma City Airport Ballroom, 2101 S. Meridian Ave., OKC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.