VHA’s proud history of accomplishments

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has its origins dating back to March 3, 1865, when President Abraham Lincoln signed a law to establish a national soldiers and sailors asylum.
Over time, the federal network to care for our nation’s veterans has evolved and includes 1,600 health care facilities today, including 144 VA Medical Centers and 1,232 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity.
VHA operates one of the largest health care systems in the world and provides training for a majority of America’s medical, nursing and allied health professionals. Roughly 60 percent of all medical residents obtain a portion of their training at VA hospitals; and VA medical research programs benefit society at-large.
VHA — the largest of the three administrations that comprise the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) — continues to meet veterans’ changing medical, surgical and quality-of-life needs.
New programs provide treatment for traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress, suicide prevention, women veterans and more. VA has opened outpatient clinics, and established telemedicine and other services to accommodate a diverse veteran population and continues to cultivate ongoing medical research and innovation to improve the lives of America’s patriots.
VA has contributed significantly to many medical breakthroughs throughout history. Here are just a few of highlights.
In 1946, VA developed and tested effective therapies for tuberculosis following World War II. Multi-center clinical trials led to development of the Cooperative Studies Program, which has since produced effective treatments for diseases and conditions including schizophrenia, diabetes, depression, heart disease and stroke.
In 1958, history was made when VA researchers invented the implantable cardiac pacemaker, helping many patients prevent potentially life-threatening complications from irregular heartbeats.
In 1960, pioneered the concepts that led to development of computerized axial tomography (CAT scan).
In 1968, performed the first successful liver transplants and developed techniques for suppressing the body’s natural attempt to reject transplanted tissue.
In 1984, successfully developed the nicotine patch and other therapies to help smokers give up the habit.
In 1989, invented a computer system that provides patients on ventilators with more accurate respirator settings, fewer medical complications, and better patient outcomes.
In 1994, demonstrated that one aspirin a day reduced the rate of death and nonfatal heart attacks by half in patients with unstable angina.
In 2000, conducted the first large clinical trial of hearing aids, showing that the devices can help the hearing-impaired in both quiet and noisy environments.
In 2008, published results of one of the first randomized clinical trials comparing different treatment approaches for those with traumatic brain injury.
In 2011, launched the Million Veteran Program, which established one of the world’s largest databases of health and genetic information, for use in future research aimed at preventing and treating illness among Veterans and all Americans.
In 2015, invented a wheelchair that allows users to crank up the push rims to a standing position, providing them with increased functionality and independence.
In 2018, launched a telehealth program to serve veterans living in rural areas.
VA continues to provide the best possible care to our veterans, not only because they earned it, but because they deserve it. As we celebrate our independence, let us take a moment to acknowledge the servicemen and women who continue to defend and inspire us all.
To see the full list and learn more about VA research and accomplishments visit: https://www.research.va.gov/about/history.cfm
