A Vian man died in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike, 9 miles south of Muskogee in Muskogee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Steven Reaves, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 1 p.m. Reaves was driving a 2004 Dodge truck. Following the crash, he was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and was freed by the Keefeton Fire Department. Also involved in the collision was a 2019 Peterbilt truck driven by Roy Jackson, 77, of Wooster, Arkansas, and a 2003 Trail Liner truck driven by Craig Hill, 28, of Memphis, Tennessee. Jackson and Hill refused treatment at the scene. The collision, which happened in the rain, remains under investigation.
