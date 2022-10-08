A Vian man was killed Saturday morning on the Muskogee Turnpike at the Webbers Falls exit.
According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Shawn Crawford, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by Muskogee County EMS.
The report says the motorcycle Crawford was riding, a 2016 Harley Davidson, failed to negotiate a curve off the ramp. It struck a curb and "ejected the driver."
The report also says that Crawford struck a metal sign and came to rest in the grass.
The condition of Crawford and the cause of the wreck are still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.