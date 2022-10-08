A Vian man was killed Saturday morning on the Muskogee Turnpike at the Webbers Falls exit.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Shawn Crawford, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by Muskogee County EMS.

The report says the motorcycle Crawford was riding, a 2016 Harley Davidson, failed to negotiate a curve off the ramp. It struck a curb and "ejected the driver."

The report also says that Crawford struck a metal sign and came to rest in the grass.

The condition of Crawford and the cause of the wreck are still under investigation.

