Oklahoma pre-k through 12th grade teachers seeking self-designed professional development opportunities are invited to attend webinars to learn about the Fund for Teachers summer fellowship program.
In partnership with the national nonprofit Fund for Teachers, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence will offer free grant proposal writing and information sessions via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Registration and webinar information can be found at www.ofe.org/information-sessions/. Teachers attending the information sessions will learn about eligibility requirements, the application process, tips and advice for developing a fellowship proposal and grant writing assistance.
The Fund for Teachers grant program awards fellowships of up to $5,000 for individual teachers and up to $10,000 for teams of teachers for self-designed professional development experiences to take place anywhere in the continental United States during the summer months. The grant cycle application process is now open online at www.fundforteachers.org and will close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.
The 2020 fellowships have been deferred to the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on worldwide travel. With uncertainties about travel still looming, teachers awarded fellowships in 2021 will experience fellowships in the United States only. This year, Fund for Teachers encourages applicants to focus on current topics and issues most directly facing our nation. The organization was founded on the belief that teachers are problem solvers and community leaders who inspire students towards action. Fund for Teachers seeks this leadership in partnership with students most urgently in areas such as equity, diversity, inclusion, climate change and civic engagement.
Fund for Teachers fellowships are open to Oklahoma pre-K through 12th-grade teachers in public, private, parochial and charter schools. Applicants must have at least three years of teaching experience, be full-time employees and spend 50 percent or more of their time in a classroom setting. In addition, applicants must have the intention of returning to their school and/or district following their summer professional development. School administrators are not eligible for the grants.
The Fund for Teachers Oklahoma Program is supported through a partnership with Fund for Teachers, the Tulsa Community Foundation and an Oklahoma Tribal Alliance. Information: www.fundforteachers.org or contact Sara Wilson at swilson@ofe.org.
