Virtual networking for women entrepreneurs

A free virtual networking opportunity for Oklahoma women will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Presented by the Oklahoma Institute for Rural Prosperity, Oklahoma MBDA Business Center and REI Women’s Business Center, the topic-driven discussion will be tailored to women entrepreneurs and female business leaders. Participants will also learn more about Oklahoma’s newly-funded Minority Business Development Agency, a program designed to help minority-owned firms create jobs, compete in the global economy and grow their businesses.
You may register online for this no-cost workshop at www.reiwbc.org.
Panelists for the event will include Leslie Osborn, Commission of Labor; Tammy Townley, OK State Representative and Chair for OK Tourism; Lesa Steele, MBDA Business Center Program Manager and Shar Carter, VP of Oklahoma Institute for Rural Prosperity.
Contact Lesa Steele for more details at 800-658-2823.
The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is the only federal agency solely dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of minority business enterprises. MBDA programs, services, and initiatives focus on helping U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs) grow today, while preparing them to meet the industry needs of tomorrow.
