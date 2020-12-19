The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide information and gather input on proposed improvements to a segment of U.S. 69 in Muskogee.
This will focus on the U.S. 69 corridor from just north of the Peak Boulevard intersection to Okmulgee Avenue, for a total distance of just over two miles. Several alternatives are being considered to improve traffic flow and safety along the existing alignment, which is a primary commuter and truck route.
The public can visit www.odot.org/US69Muskogee to view the proposed designs and provide comments through Jan. 4. Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, this presentation will be a web-based public viewing format with no in-person meetings scheduled.
Those without internet access can contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division, 200 N.E. 21st St., Suite 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call (405) 521-3050.
